Telly Leung, Broadway’s Aladdin, coming to The Encore’s Maas Summer Series

The Encore Musical Theatre Company is making music happen in Dexter, Michigan with their outdoor socially distanced Benard L. Maas Summer Series. And taking the stage August 20, 21 and 22 is Broadway superstar Telly Leung.

Join Telly Leung (Aladdin, Allegiance, Glee), composer Gary Adler (Avenue Q, Altar Boyz) and violinist J.J. Johnson (Les Misérables) for an eclectic evening of pop, rock and Broadway favorites, featuring original songs from his newest quarantine-inspired EP: You Matter.

“It has been a priority for the Encore team to find a way back to art and music during these uncertain times,” says Dan Cooney, Co-Founder and Artistic Director of The Encore. “The vision of The Encore is to build on our achievements over the past 12 years and to welcome leaders in the national musical theater community to Southeast Michigan. Having Telly and his truly exceptional talents be part of The Maas Summer Series is really special for the Encore family!”

“The Benard L. Maas Foundation is proud to sponsor this incredible concert series. The opportunity to bring in Telly Leung, a top Broadway talent, is another example of The Encore setting the standard for excellence for musical theatre experiences in this State,” said Matt Engelbert, President of the Benard L. Maas Foundation.

“An Evening with Telly Leung” takes place at The Encore Musical Theatre Company’s recently purchased new building in Dexter: 7714 Ann Arbor Street, Dexter, Michigan 48130; Thursday, August 20th through Saturday, August 22nd at 8:00pm. All tickets are $25.00. Tickets are available online: www.theencoretheatre.org/tickets.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Telly Leung is a New York City native. His Broadway and national touring credits include Aladdin in Disney’s Aladdin, Allegiance with George Takei and Lea Salonga, Flower Drum Song, Godspell, In Transit, Pacific Overtures, Rent (final Broadway company) and Wicked(Boq, original Chicago company). In 2010, he starred as Angel in Rent at the Hollywood Bowl opposite Wayne Brady and directed by Neil Patrick Harris. Regionally, he’s performed at Dallas Theater Center, North Carolina Theater, North Shore Musical Theater, Philadelphia Theater Company, Pittsburgh CLO, The Shakespeare Theater Company in Washington, D.C., and The Muny in St. Louis. Television audiences will remember him as Wes the Warbler on Glee, as well as for his guest star appearances on Deadbeat, Instinct, Law and Order: Criminal Intent and Odd Mom Out. Leung is featured as a coach for the Jimmy Awards in the PBS documentary Broadway or Bust. He can be heard on many original Broadway cast recordings and has released two solo albums, I’ll Cover You (2012) and Songs for You (2016), on the Yellow Sound Label. He holds a BFA from Carnegie Mellon University and is an adjunct professor of vocal performance at NYU’s New Studio on Broadway. Leung has taught master classes and courses at American universities including Carnegie Mellon University, Nazareth College, Point Park University and the University of Michigan, and has been a guest teacher at drama programs all over the world, from Edinburgh to Tokyo. Twitter and Instagram: @tellyleung. Website: tellyleung.com.

Gary Adler is a conductor, pianist and composer in New York City. He graduated from the University of Michigan where he studied composition with William Bolcom and accompanying with Martin Katz. Adler served as the music director, arranger, and composer for the Radio City Christmas Spectacular for eight years. He also music directed Avenue Qfor its six-year run Off-Broadway. As a writer, Adler received two 2005 Drama Desk nominations for his music and lyrics for Altar Boyz. For Disney Channel, he created the musical world for Johnny and the Spritesstarring John Tartaglia. He co-produced and arranged two albums for Leung and has toured extensively with Chita Rivera. Adler also arranged the dance music for Escape to Margaritaville. Other New York playing and conducting credits include The Fantasticks, Hairspray, It Shoulda Been You, Kinky Boots, Nunsense and Urinetown.

J.J. Johnson is from Phoenix, Arizona where he received his Bachelor of Music Degree from Arizona State University. In 2005 he moved to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and worked towards his master’s degree at Carnegie Mellon University. While working on his degree J.J. won positions with the Pittsburgh Opera and Ballet Orchestras and Assistant Principal Viola of the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra. In the Winter of 2010, he began performing at Radio City Music Hall in NYC with the world-famous Radio City Rockettes and made his Broadway debut in 2013 in Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella. He has performed in a number of Broadway musicals, including, On the Town, Cats, Fiddler on the Roof, An American in Paris, Wicked, My Fair Lady, and Sunset Boulevard. He has also appeared on the Late Show with David Letterman, and was Principal Viola of the NBC Studio Orchestra for the NBC Live! performances of The Sound of Music with Carry Underwood, and Peter Pan with Christopher Walken. There have been several recording projects he has participated in that include The Red Eye of Love, Tokio Confidential, Telly Leung’s solo album Songs for You, and the independent short film The Ceiling Fan. Alongside his active freelance career Mr. Johnson also greatly enjoys teaching at the Montclair State University Preparatory School. He is currently on tour with the U.S. National Tour of Les Misérables.