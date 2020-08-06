The Encore performs Motown tonight at their new location at the Copeland Building

Tonight is an exciting night for The Encore Musical Theatre Company. As their summer concert series continues, this will be their first performance at their newly acquired Copeland property on the corner of Ann Arbor St. and Hudson in Dexter.

As with many venues these days, the concert will be held outdoors on what is expected to be the perfect summer evening. Tonight’s show is “Motown Unplugged.” It runs tonight, Friday, and Saturday.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at https://www.theencoretheatre.org/tickets/ or call the box office at 734 268 6200

And coming next week Thursday (13th), Friday (14th), and Saturday (15th) …