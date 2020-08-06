The Encore performs Motown tonight at their new location at the Copeland Building

Tonight is an exciting night for The Encore Musical Theatre Company. As their summer concert series continues, this will be their first performance at their newly acquired Copeland property on the corner of Ann Arbor St. and Hudson in Dexter.
As with many venues these days, the concert will be held outdoors on what is expected to be the perfect summer evening. Tonight’s show is “Motown Unplugged.” It runs tonight, Friday, and Saturday.
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at https://www.theencoretheatre.org/tickets/ or call the box office at 734 268 6200
And coming next week Thursday (13th), Friday (14th), and Saturday (15th) …
|AND PLEASE KEEP IN MIND
This entire Summer Series will be socially distanced and as safe as possible for our staff, patrons and performers. All seating will be at least 6 feet away from the stage and other seating, and audience face masks will be required for entry and need to stay on throughout the performance. All seating and restrooms will be sanitized between performances, and we will have clearly marked one-way traffic for indoor restroom use.