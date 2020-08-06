The Garden Mill Bringing you Garden Inspiration!

| 1 min | from D & B Strategic Marketing |

Chelsea, MI – If you haven’t had the experience of visiting The Garden Mill, you should! Owner Jennifer Fairfield has completed the coursework required to be a master gardener and speaks from the heart about all things gardening. In a recent “Let’s Get Gardening” newsletter, her opening words were – “I both love being a gardener in July and hate it. I love it because so much is going on in the garden this month… I hate it because I really don’t like the heat that we tend to get this month. It makes me not want to go out into my gardens except in the early morning and evening when it’s not quite so breathtakingly hot. Of course, I tend to get going on garden tasks in the morning, and get so involved that I don’t realize how hot it’s gotten (or how late) until I am parched and sweaty. I don’t know about you, but for me, it’s very easy to lose track of everything else when I’m in my garden!”

Fairfield has curated a lovely store in the eight years she has owned the business. This summer, the focus is on experiencing “Garden Serenity” by creating an oasis in your own backyard! The Garden Mill has fantastic treasures to help make that happen including outdoor furniture – bistro tables and benches, excellent enticement for your feathered friends – birdbaths and feeders, metal sculptures, concrete garden decor embracing woodland creatures, turtles, rabbits, frogs, fairies, Buddhas and a few charming gargoyles. The Garden Mill has added online shopping to supplement the in-store retail experience visit the websitewww.thegardenmill.com.

Jennifer Fairfield grew up helping out in her grandmother’s garden and developed a love for gardening. After spending most of her adult life in the Human Resources Industry, Fairfield decided to do something she was passionate about and purchased the Garden Mill in 2012. She is active in the Chelsea Community as a DDA board member and engaged with the #shopcheleamich merchants’ organization.

The Garden Mill is located at 110 S. Main Street, in downtown Chelsea. Store hours are Tuesday through Thursday, 10 am to 5 pm, Friday and Saturday, from 10 am to 7 pm and Sunday, 12 pm to 6 pm.