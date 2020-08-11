WCRC virtual meeting on culvert replacement in Sylvan

WHAT: Old US-12 Road Culvert Replacement Project Virtual Meeting



WHEN: Wednesday, August 26, 2020, 10 a.m.



WHERE: Online: https://bit.ly/wcrcprojectmeeting

By Touchtone Phone: (929) 205-6099, Meeting ID: 879 2332 8754



WHY: The Washtenaw County Road Commission will hold a virtual meeting to share information about the culvert replacement project planned this fall on Old US-12 Road in Sylvan Township. Construction is expected to begin in mid-September and be completed by early-November.



The virtual meeting will be held via Zoom on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 10 a.m. There will be a brief presentation followed by time for questions from the audience. A recording of the meeting will be posted to wcroads.org after the meeting ends.



Click here to learn more about joining the virtual meeting.



CONTACT: If you have any questions concerning this project, please contact James Hui, (734) 327-6660, huij@wcroads.org.



WCRC will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services, such as signers for the hearing impaired and audiotapes or printed material being presented at the meeting, to individuals with disabilities upon a 5-business day notice.



Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services should contact Emily Kizer, communications manager, by phone (734) 327-6646, kizere@wcroads.org.