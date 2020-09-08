203 different ballots in Washtenaw | Dexter Forum notes 09-05-20

| 1 min | from John Hansen |

It’s all about voting now. Not just who for but also how the whole process will be handled. We heard from Ed Golembieski, the head guy in the County Clerk’s office who is directly responsible for the conduct of the election process in Washtenaw County. He let us know that the ballots are at the printer and those who have requested absentee ballots should start receiving them around September 22. Because of all of the various municipalities and commissions there are actually 203 different ballots. Even here in little Dexter we have some folks who are in county commission district 1 and some who are in district 2 and therefor need different ballots.

The county is in good shape for the expected large turnout. They are actually printing more ballots than there are registered voters to allow for spoilage. The big need is for poll workers. Poll workers have typically been retired folks who should not be risking exposure during Covid times. Maybe it’s your turn to provide this important service.

Nancy Schewe reminded us of the League of Women Voters guide to the election. They have published statements from all of the candidates on the ballot at their website Vote411.org

We heard stump speeches from:Catherine McClary (D) candidate for Washtenaw County TreasurerNick Roumel (non-partisan) candidate for JudgeDonna Lasinski (D) candidate for State Representative District 52.

The next (Zoom) meeting of the Dexter Forum will be on Saturday, September 19 at 8:30 AM. We will have folks on the stump who are running for judge, school board county commission and city council.