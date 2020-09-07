7th Annual RunTough for ChadTough goes virtual

| 1 min | from ChadTough |

ANNUAL FUNDRAISER TO FALL ON WHAT WOULD HAVE BEEN CHAD CARR’S 10TH BIRTHDAY

The 7th Annual RunTough for ChadTough event will be entirely virtual this year. The event was scheduled to take place Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Saline High School, but due to COVID-19 participants are encouraged to run anytime, anywhere.

RunTough has always had a virtual element, so that participants can help raise awareness for pediatric brain cancer from all over the world. Year after year, every single state is represented with at least one “runner.” This year, in honor of Chad’s 10th birthday, the goal is to have at least 10 registrants in each state. Virtual runners will receive a ChadTough t-shirt and are encouraged to share a photo on the day of the run.

“The virtual run has become an incredible show of support for pediatric brain cancer and helps us spread awareness beyond Washtenaw County,” said The ChadTough Foundation’s co-founder Tammi Carr. “It’s a great way for supporters to get a ChadTough t-shirt and also support pediatric brain cancer research.”

The ChadTough Foundation® raises research dollars and awareness for pediatric brain cancer with an emphasis on diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG). Chad Carr, the foundation’s namesake, passed away after a 14-month battle with DIPG on Nov. 23, 2015.

This annual event “is a recognition of what Chad’s legacy has done to raise awareness of the need for more funding to find a cure for this monstrous disease,” said Tammi.

FAMILY PARTNER TEAMS

This year, we have more family teams than ever hosting virtual races to help us reach our collective goal of defeating pediatric brain cancer. These teams are made up of families who have courageously fought, or are currently fighting, this devastating disease. When you register through the links below, you are honoring these children while helping us in our joint effort to find a cure. ALL proceeds from ALL of these races go to The ChadTough Foundation.

Additional information can be found at chadtough.org/runtough.