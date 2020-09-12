Barhite’s Four Goals Lifts Soccer Past Adrian

The Chelsea soccer team started the 2020 season with a bang Thursday night behind the leg of Will Barhite as the Bulldogs rolled past Adrian 8-0.

Barhite sparked the Bulldogs by finding the net four times in the rout over the Maples.

Chelsea cruised from the start with four first half goals and finished off the mercy with four more goals in the second half.

Jacob Schultz also had a big night with a pair of goals and two assists for the night.

Adam Bahri added a goal and two assists, while Andrew Hilbert had a goal and Colin Hay an assist for Chelsea.

The Bulldogs will return to the pitch Tuesday night at Pinckney.