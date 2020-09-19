Bulldogs Overpower Rival Dexter in Opener

A fast start and an aggressive defense helped the Chelsea Bulldogs take down Dexter 35-12 Friday night.

The Bulldogs slowed the high-powered Dexter offense and used a big play offense of their own to take down the Dreadnaughts for the 25th straight season dating back to 1995.

Chelsea kept the Dreadnaughts from getting the big play all night with the biggest play being a 34 yard pass for Dexter.

The Dreadnaughts took the opening kick and drove in to Bulldog territory, but a blindside block moved Dexter back and forced them to punt.

Chelsea took over and drove 53 yards and scored on a one-yard TD run by Cole Munson for a 7-0 lead. The big play came when Griffen Murphy hit Joe Taylor with a 37 yard pass to the one yard line, setting up the Munson run.

This would not be the only time Murphy and Taylor would hook up.

Joe Taylor reaches out to catch a 40-yard touchdown pass. Taylor finished with nine catches for 151 yard and two scores. Photo by Mike Williamson

The teams traded turnovers and after a Dexter punt, Murphy hit Taylor with a 40 yard scoring pass for a 14-0 lead after one quarter.

Nolan Sinkwitts then blocked a Dexter punt, setting the Bulldogs up at the Dreadnaught one yard line. Murphy scored from a yard out to make it 21-0.

Dexter answered with a much needed score late in the first half when Colin Parachek hit Evan Krolewski with a six yard scoring pass to make it 21-6 at the break.

Tyler Valik took the opening kick-off of the second half 72 yards to the Dreadnaught 18 yard line and two plays later Murphy connected with Taylor once again for an 8-yard scoring pass and a 28-6 lead just 34 second in to the second half.

Dexter answered with a 67 yard scoring drive, which was finished off by a four yard TD run by Parachek to cut the Bulldog lead to 28-12, but Chelsea slammed the door 66 yard drive of their own and Munson ran it in from seven yard out to make it 35-12 with just over three minutes left in the third.

Cole Munson powers across for an eight-yard touchdown run against Dexter. Photo by Mike Williamson

The Chelsea defense kept the Dreadnaughts off balance all night with a lot of pressure that kept Parachek scrambling around the backfield for the majority of his pass attempts.

Murphy finished 12 for 15 passing for 185 yards and two TD passes. He also ran for 34 yards and a score.

Taylor had a huge night with nine catches for 151 yards and two TD’s. Lucas Hanifan caught two passes for 15 yards and Nicholas Fisk one for 19. Munson finished with a team high 41 yards rushing and two scores.

Corbin Steele led the Chelsea defense with 10 tackles. Ben Strzyzewski, Chase Kemp, and Carson Gray were in on six tackles each.

Parachek finished 25 for 38 for 184 yards passing and a score for Dexter.

Krolewski led the team in rushing with 59 yards on six carries and caught four passes for ten yards and a score before sitting out most of the second half with an injury.

Cole Cabana caught six passes for 59 yards and Cal Bavineau six passes for 57 yards. Avery Berkebile added three catches for nine yards.

The Bulldogs travel to Ypsilanti Lincoln to play on the grey turf Friday night, while the Dreadnaughts head to Adrian.

Photos by Mike Williamson