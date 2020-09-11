Chelsea Field Hockey Rolls By Pinckney in Opener

After a Division 2 state runner-up finish in 2019, the Chelsea field hockey team has high hopes for 2020 and opened on a high note with an 8-0 win over Pinckney Wedneday, September 9.

Grace Lane had a huge night with four goals to lead the Bulldogs against the Pirates.

Makayla Kegerreis started things off for Chelsea with a goal at 3:14 of the first quarter.

Lane then scored her first goal of the night at the 7:15 mark of the period for a 2-0 lead after one quarter.

Kegerreis scored her second of the night in the second and Madison Vogel made it 4-0 before the half.

The Bulldogs blew the game wide open in the second half as Lane found the net three straight times and Vogel finished up the scoring with her second of the night for the 8-0 final.

Lia Spink, Laney Smith, and Lauren Weinrich picked up two assists each for the Bulldogs. Nima Faupel and Elizabeth Lane split time in net, with Faupel making three saves.

The Bulldogs return to action Saturday morning when they make the trek to take on East Grand Rapids at 11:00.