Chelsea Field Hockey Routs St. Catherine

The Chelsea field hockey team improved to 2-1 on the season after a 6-0 whitewashing of St. Catherine Monday night.

The Bulldogs blew the game wide open with three goals in the third period to cruise to the win.

Makayla Kegerreis got things rolling with a first period goal for the Bulldogs and they never looked back.

Grace Lane made it 2-0 at the nine minute mark of the second period for s two goal halftime lead.

The big three goal third period put the game away as Lane, Kate Vanderspool, and Madison Vogel found the net for a 5-0 lead. Laney Smith finished off the scoring for Chelsea with a goal in the fourth quarter.

Lane had another big game with two goals and three assists. Vogel added a goal and two assists.

Chelsea dominated by outshooting St. Catherine 24-8. Nina Faupel made six saves in net for the Bulldogs, while Elizabeth Lane stopped two.

The Bulldogs host AA Gabriel Richard Wednesday at 4:30 and rival Dexter Thursday night at 7:00 PM.