Chelsea Tennis Off to Fast Start

The Chelsea boys’ tennis team is off to a flying start as the Bulldogs have rolled to 12 straight wins to start the season.

The Bulldogs swept a tri-meet Tuesday with an 8-0 win over Tecumseh and 6-2 over Portage Central to improve to 12-0 on the season.

Chelsea did not lose a set in any of the eight matches.

Picking up 6-0, 6-1 wins were Michael Struk at 3-singles, James Murray at 4-singles, and Chase Seaberg/Julian Cerqueira at four doubles. Also picking up wins were Quinn Tjerangel at one-singles, Hayden Hoffman 2-singles, Wyatt Beck/Jack Murray one-doubles, Evan Sing/Keegan Van Batvia two-doubles, and Gavin Crawley/Robbie Moore three-doubles.

The Bulldogs won the Forest Hills Eastern quad August 29, beating FHE, Fruitport, and Spring Lake.

Going 3-0 on the day were Peter Moraud 2-singles, Lucas Hopking 3-singles, Dom Guthre/Joshua O’Brien one-doubles, Cal Stacy/Lane Ford 2-doubles, Jack Mannor/ Landon Napieralski 3-doubles, and Evan Schwartzentruber/Parker Strach and 4-doubles.

Hunter Napieralski at one-singles and Mason Strach 4-singles each went 2-1 on the day.