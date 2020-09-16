Chelsea Tennis Sweeps Dexter

The Chelsea tennis team continues to roll through SEC White opponents after sweeping Dexter 8-0 Wednesday, September 15.

The Bulldogs dominated the match by losing no more then two points in any flight.

Cal Stacy and Lane Ford teamed for a 6-0, 6-0 win at two doubles to lead the way.

Picking up 6-1, 6-0 wins were Mason Starch at four singles and the four doubles team of Parker Strach and Evan Schwartzentruber.

Also picking up wins were Hunter Napieralski 6-1, 6-1 at one-singles, Peter Moraud 6-1, 6-1 at two-singles, and Lucas Hopkins 6-2, 6-0 at three singles.

Doubles teams earning wins were Dom Guthrie and Joshua O’Brien at one-doubles, and Carter DeRosia and Landon Napieralski at thre-doubles.

The Bulldogs improved to 17-1 overall on the season and host Pinckney in a SEC White showdown Thursday at 4:00 PM.