Chelsea Tennis Sweeps Pair of Tournaments

The Chelsea boys’ tennis team had a strong weekend as the A and B teams both won tournaments. The “A” team won the Allegan tournament, while the “B” team won the Howell tourney.

At Allegan, the Bulldogs finished with 22 points, beating out 10th ranked Allegan with 17. Edwardsburg finished with six points and Berrien Springs three.

Flight champions for Chelsea were Hunter Napieralski at one-singles, Lucas Hopkins at three-singles, and Mason Strach at four-singles. Doubles titles went to Carter DeRosia and Landon Napieralski at three-doubles and Jack Krugh and Jack Mannor at four-doubles.

At Howell, the Bulldogs defeated Howell 9-0, Milford 9-0, and South Lyon East 7-2.

Not all individual stats were available for the event.

Quinn Tjerangel went 3-0 at three-singles, while the doubles teams of Peter Strach/Hayden Hoffman, Colin Wacker/Wyatt Beck, and Jack Murray/James Murray each went 3-0 for the day.

The Bulldogs host Adrian Tuesday.