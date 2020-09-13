Chelsea XC Teams Sweep Hillsdale Inv. Titles

The Chelsea cross country teams had a big shoing at the Hillsdale Academy Invitational by sweeping the boys and girls titles Friday, September 11.

The boys entered the race ranked 5th in D2 and beat out four other state ranked teams, including D4 second ranked Webberville, and D3 seventh ranked Hanover-Horton.

Chelsea finished with 40 points, beating out Webberville with 70 and Hanover-Horton 74.

The Bulldogs put four runner in the top 10, led by Jonas Norwood in 5th with a time of 17:31.

Zebedee Swager was 6th in 17:32 and Owen Smith 7th in 17:41. Jimmy Alford was 9th in 17:59, Caden Faupel 13th in 18:23, Nick Spruce 14th in 18:24, and Jackson Dell 16th in 18:25.

The girls dominated their race by taking five of the top 10 spots and finishing with 32 points. They beat out D4 third-ranked Hillsdale Academy with 55 points.

The Bulldogs were led by freshman Trilian Krug with a 3rd place finish in 20:28, followed by Natalie Davies 4th in 20:43.

Seren ANgus was 7th in 21:09 and Rachel Bullock 8th in 21:15. Audra Guthre 10th in 21:29, Kate Gaiser 13th in 21:36, and Riley Thorburn 16th in 22:11.

The Bulldogs return to action Saturday at the Jackson Invite