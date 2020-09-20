Chelsea XC Teams Sweep Jackson Meet

The Chelsea cross country teams had a strong weekend by sweeping the Jackson Meet Saturday, September 19.

The boys won with 36 points. They clipped Dexter with 52 points, followed by Adrian with 53 and Jackson 84.

Freshman Connell Alford took first overall with a PR of 16:02.23, while Erik Reiber was 5th in 16:44.76.

Bram Hartsuff finished 7th with a PR of 16:59.01, followed by Jonas Norwood 11th in 17:06.26, Jimmy Alford 12th in 17:25.64, Owen Smith 14th in 17:27.66, and Zebedee Swager 16th in 17:36.05.

The girls dominated their race by taking five of the top six spots and finishing with 20 points. Dexter was second with 38, Jackson 81, and Adrian 102.

A pair of freshman led the Bulldogs with Trilian Krug finishing second in 20:13.95 and Seren Angus third in 20:39.15.

Natalie Davies was 4th in 20:42.60, Rachel Bullock 5th in 20:46.70, and Audra Guthre 6th in 20:53.50. Kate Gaiser finished 11th in 21:26.12, Julia Krause 20th in 23:21.05, and Riley Thorburn 22nd in 23:43.59.

Krug, Angus, and Bullock set PR’s for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs are off until Tuesday, September 29 when they take on Dexter in a dual meet at Hudson Mills.