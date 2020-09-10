Dexter and Chelsea students named as semifinalists for National Merit Scholarship

| 1 min |

Dexter and Chelsea High Schools have six students that have been named as semifinalists for the prestigious National Merit Scholarship.

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) announced the names of approximately 16,000 Semifinalists nationwide in the 66th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million that will be offered next spring.

Congratulations to all qualifying students!

In Dexter, this year’s semifinalists are:

Elizabeth E. Higgins

Kyle M. Roleson

Abigail R. Van Noord

Chelsea High School semifinalists are:

Evan M. Eidt

Katie E. Moore

Robert G. Moore



To be considered for a Merit Scholarship® award, Semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the Finalist level of the competition. Over 90 percent of the Semifinalists are expected to attain Finalist standing, and more than half of the Finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar® title.

NMSC, a not-for-profit organization that operates without government assistance, was

established in 1955 specifically to conduct the annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

Scholarships are underwritten by NMSC with its own funds and by approximately 400 business

organizations and higher education institutions that share NMSC’s goals of honoring the nation’s

scholastic champions and encouraging the pursuit of academic excellence.

The National Merit® Scholarship Program honors individual students who show exceptional academic ability and potential for success in rigorous college studies. The program does not measure the quality or effectiveness of education within a school, system, or state. For more information about the competition, please visit NMSC’s website at www.nationalmerit.org.

Over 1.5 million juniors in about 21,000 high schools entered the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT®), which served as an initial screen of program entrants.

The nationwide pool of Semifinalists, representing less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors, includes the

highest-scoring entrants in each state. The number of Semifinalists in a state is proportional to the

state’s percentage of the national total of graduating seniors.

To become a Finalist, the Semifinalist and a high school official must submit a detailed scholarship application, in which they provide information about the Semifinalist’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received. A Semifinalist must have an outstanding academic record

throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, and write an essay.



