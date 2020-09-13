Dexter Blanks Saline in Field Hockey Battle

An early season battle between field hockey state powers was pretty one-sided Friday night as defending D1 state champion Dexter blanked state-semifinalist Saline 3-0.

The Dreadnaughts dominated from the start, keeping the Hornets on their heals all night. They outshot Saline 15-2 and forced seven corners to none for Saline.

Annalisa Shehab put the Dreads on top at the 2:44 mark of the 1st quarter.

The Dreads continued to force the pressure for most of the half and Saline was called for a penalty in the second quarter giving the Dreads a penalty shot. Saline goaltender Abigaail Kleinschmidt made a big save to keep the game at 1-0 at the half.

Dexter did not take long to find the net in the second half.

Follwoign the opening faceoff, Abigail Tamer took a pass and drove all the way in on goal from midfield to slap it home and make it 2-0 Dexter.

Dexter’s offensive pressure kept Saline off balance all night, but the Hornets kept it close until Kylee Niswonger seales the win by slammping home a pass from Tamer to make it 3-0 with just over two-minutes left in the game.

Esther Hashikawa and Hannah Baldwin split time in net for Dexter with both making one save in the shutout.

Dexter imporved to 2-0 on the season and will host Pinckney Monday night, while Saline fell to 1-1 and will play at Ann Arbor Skyline, the defending D2 state champion Monday night.