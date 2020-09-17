Dexter City Council continues to explore ways to support businesses through the winter months

| 2 min |

Social Districts: Outdoor areas designated by the city where customers of businesses licensed to sell alcohol for immediate consumption can move about freely with alcoholic beverages.

Dexter City Council continued its discussion of establishing social districts this winter to support local businesses facing possible sales loss due to capacity restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“It addresses the question of how can we help the businesses through the winter months when they are still only allowed 50% capacity and no longer have outdoor seating,” said Dexter’s Community Development Manager, Michelle Aniol, at the Sept. 14, 2020 City Council meeting.

To help businesses through the summer, Dexter, like many communities, created parklettes – parking space temporarily designated for outdoor business use to increase customer volume during the pandemic social spacing restrictions. However, should the restrictions continue into winter, use of the parklettes could become problematic.

In her report to the City Council at their August 24, 2020, meeting, Community Development Manager, Michelle Aniol, stated, “Continued use of on-street parking on Main Street through the winter comes with challenges. Snow plowing for one, is of primary concern. The force generated by city trucks plowing the snow has the potential to push the water-well barricades into the outdoor service areas, which would compromise public safety, and result in damage to the barricades and businesses’ private property.”

On July 1, 2020, Governor Whitmer signed into law, House Bill 5781, the Social District Act, which allows cities to setup spaces where customers could move freely with alcoholic drinks in designated outdoor areas.

Like the “To-go Liquor Bill,” House Bill 5781 is designed to make it easier for restaurants and bars to take advantage of public outdoor spaces for customers to social distance and drink from open containers.

No packaged alcohol may be brought into a social district nor alcohol from a business outside of the designated area.

The City of Dexter has five businesses near the downtown area that would qualify for a social district permit: The Fillmore, Aubree’s, The Beer Grotto, Dexter Pub, and the recently opened Erratic Ales on Grand St. The City reports that all five businesses have indicated an interest in establishing social districts. The parklettes are set to expire Oct. 15 but state regulations allow them to be extended to Nov. 30. It is the City’s thought to possibly have the social districts available soon after.

“Anything we can develop that will give the business in the city an opportunity to survive, to expand, to get through this as well as the patrons participating is what I want,” said Councilmember Paul Cousins during discussion.

One proposed idea is the above. The red area would be the area in which the State would allow the City to permit common areas for businesses. The blue areas are the possible common areas for each business. One parameter the City must work within is the State’s regulation prohibiting the crossing of any streets with an open container.

To establish the districts, the Dexter City Council must first vote to do so. Then, submit a plan to the State of Michigan to get a permit. Once approved, business owners must apply to both the City and the State for permission.

“I do support the concept, and I think it could go a long way to support these businesses over the winter,” Councilmember Scott Bell told the Council.

The Dexter City Council has taken no action yet as the city staff continues to work out the details with the Michigan Liquor Control Commission and City Council.