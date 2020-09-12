Dexter Cross Country Teams Split With Huron

The Dexter cross country teams hosted Ann Arbor Huron in a dual meet at Hudson Mills Saturday and earned a split with the River Rats.

The girls dominated the Rats by taking seven of the top nine places and winning 19-42, while the boys lost a close match 25-32.

The Dreads swept the top three spots with Amanda McGill coming home first in 20:28, Chloe Sprague second in 21:24, and Abigail Fox third in 21:26. McGill and Sprague set PR’s with their times.

Faith Jones was 6th in 22:23, Quinn Hilla 7th in 22:24, Hannah McComas 8th in 22:25, and Jessica Hoehn 9th in 22:28.

Conor Kolka won the boys race with a time of 16:26 to lead the Dreadnaughts.

Nathan Gariepy was 4th in 16:58 and Adam Hauser 7th in 17:50. Owen Ackerman finished 8th in 17:54, John Harm 12th in 18:16, Sam Gibson 13th in 18:25, and Josh Lamb 16th in 18:33.

Gariepy, Ackerman, and Gibson all set PR’s in the race for Dexter.

The Dreads return to action Saturday at the Jackson Invitational.