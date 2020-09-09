Dexter Field Hockey Open With Rout

The defending Division 1 state champion Dexter Dreadnaughts field hockey team opened defense of its crown with an 8-0 rout of Forest Hills Central Tuesday night.

The Dreadnaughts dominated from the start by scoring three first period goals for commanding 3-0 lead and rolled from there.

Shannon Schoch, Kylee Niswonger, and Abigail Tamer scored first period goals to lift the Dreads to the early lead.

Niswonger made it 4-0 in the second with an assist going to Tamer, while Tamer scored her second of the game in the third to make it 5-0. Eden Schnurstein and McKenna Wondrash would add to the lead with two more goals in the third.

Gracie Burns wrapped up the scoring with a goal in the final period to make the final 8-0.

Giuliana Rokke, Niswonger, and Annalisa Shehab picked up assists for the Dreads.

The Dreadnaughts return to action Monday, September 14 when they host Pinckney in the home opener at Al Ritt Stadium at 7:00 PM.