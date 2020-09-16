Dexter Forum to Host School Board Candidate Panel

| 1 min | from Dexter Community Schools |

September 15, 2020 – Dexter, Michigan – On September 22, 2020 at 6:30pm, the Dexter Forum will be hosting an online board candidate panel to give the community an opportunity to learn more about the school board candidates who are on the November ballot.

Five candidates are running for three open seats in the November 3, 2020 election: Brian Arnold, Elise Bruderly, Jennifer Kangas, Barbara Read, and Melanie Szawara. Candidates will have the opportunity to make an opening statement, answer predetermined questions, and make a brief closing statement.

Community members may participate in the Zoom panel by registering in advance using this link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_qxZdgoVqRWCt67hkqCaQNg

After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the

webinar.

Community members may also watch the meeting via live stream on the District website:

https://www.dexterschools.org/district/live-stream.

The event will also be recorded and posted on the District website for later viewing:

https://www.dexterschools.org/district/board-of-education/board-presentations

The Dexter Forum has been in existence since 2015. They meet on the first and third Saturdays of each month from 8:30 to 9:30 AM at the Dexter Wellness Center (currently via Zoom). Their purpose is to provide a positive environment for any interested citizen to “Listen and Learn” about current events. The Forum is co-moderated by former Judge Karl Fink and former State Representative John Hansen – a pair of individuals known to approach solutions from different perspectives. Their meeting agenda is typically determined by those present and they also invite candidates to step up on the “Stump” to deliver persuasive campaign speeches. As a group, they take no positions on issues or candidates; they encourage understanding and discourage argument.

For additional information about the Dexter Forum, visit their website: https://www.dexterforum.com