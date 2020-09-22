Dexter grad wins Chipotle Mexican Grill TikTok challenge

Dexter High School graduate Simon Kim has won a TikTok contest that is awarding him and his family with free burritos for a year.

Kim is one of five winners of the TikTok challenge called #ChipotleSponsorUs, which was done to celebrate the launch of the Group Ordering feature on the Chipotle app.

In April, Chipotle introduced a TikTok challenge called #ChipotleSponsorMe, which awarded five individuals who showcased new original content that proved their undeniable love for Chipotle’s real food with a Chipotle Celebrity Card. The sponsorship campaign was in response to a high volume of social conversation among Chipotle fans asking the brand to sponsor them.

In his video, Kim honored the hard work of his immigrant parents who came from South Korea to start a new life in the U.S.

Kim, 18-years-old and a 2020 DHS grad, said he was born in New Jersey and his family eventually moved to Dexter around the mid 2000’s.

In his video, he said his parents have done so much for him, so he wanted to surprise them by recognizing their hard work and dedication with a video while also trying to get them some free food.

Kim said TikTok has been a great outlet for him and this contest was another fun opportunity.

“My whole life I’ve been into content creating and business, from YouTube videos to various ecommerce sites, I was always doing something,” said Kim, who is currently attending the University of Michigan and studying business. “TikTok was the perfect place to express my creativity and also help others and I jumped on the opportunity. Through TikTok I have started a clothing brand to raise money for mental health foundations and even won free Chipotle!”

“Huge shoutout to the House Nobody Asked For and Chipotle,” he said.

Chipotle and new creator collective The House Nobody Asked For (www.tiktok.com/@thehousenobodyaskedfor) rewarded five families or small friend groups who showcased why they should be sponsored by Chipotle on TikTok with free burritos for a year.

Participants had to use #ChipotleSponsorUs and #contest, and post a creative TikTok video with their family or group showing why Chipotle should sponsor them in a creative way. The House Nobody Asked For reviewed entries, judging on creativity, and commenting on the winners’ posts.

“With people spending more time with their loved ones, we’re quickly seeing TikTok become a family affair,” said Chris Brandt, Chipotle’s Chief Marketing Officer, when the contest was underway. “Our #ChipotleSponsorUs TikTok challenge will inspire creativity on the platform and highlight our new Group Ordering feature which eliminates the stress of collecting everyone’s Chipotle order.”

To learn more about the app and Chipotle, go to www.chipotle.com.