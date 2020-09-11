Dexter Soccer Opens With Win Over Jackson

The Dexter soccer team opened the 2020 season with a win and tie in SEC White action this week.

The Dreadnaughts opened with a 5-3 win over the Viking of Jackson Wednesday, September 9.

AJ Gordon opened the scoring for the Dreads and Hayden Newton made it 2-0 a short time later.

Jackson cut the lead to 2-1, but Nick Williamson sent in a perfect corner kick that Newton drilled home to make it 3-1.

Williamson then found the corner of the net as his direct kick just cleared the fingertips of the Viking goaltender to extend the lead to 4-1.

Jackson would score late in the half to cut the lead to 4-2 at the half.

Williamson knocked on off of a Viking defender and into the net to give Dexter a 5-2 lead. Jackson scored with just over two minutes left to make it a 5-3 final.

Assists went to Artjoms Clifford and Williamson.

The Dreadnaughts then hosted Tecumseh Thursday night.

The game was Senior Night as most teams at hosting Senior Night early in case sports is shut down again.

The Indians took a 1-0 lead in the first half and it would stay that way until the second when Gordan tied it to make it 1-1 and it would end in the draw. Will Palazzolo picked up an assist on the goal.

The Dreads will travel to Ypsilanti Lincoln Tuesday night for another SEC White contest.