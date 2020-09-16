Dexter Soccer Rolls Over Lincoln

A big first half helped the Dexter soccer team to roll past Ypsilanti Lincoln 6-1 Tuesday night.

The Dreadnaughts scored four first half goals on their way to the win over the Splitters.

Artjoms Clifford and Hayden Newton scored two goals each to pace the Dreadnaughts.

Nick Williamson added a goal and assists, while freshman JP Assenmacher scored his first career goal for Dexter. Will Palazzolo chipped in with an assist.

The Dexter defense dominated for most of the night, whith the only Lincoln goal coming on a penalty shot.

The Dreadnaughts imporved to 2-0-1 on the season. They travel to Adrian for a league contest Thursday night.