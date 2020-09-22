Fall fun at the Blast Corn Maze

The Blast Corn Maze is one of the best fall experiences in southeast Michigan.

With a few adjustments and some precautions being taken due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this great, local attraction at Nixon Farms is now opening for the season.

Nixon Farms gave a COVID-19 update on its Facebook page announcing the maze opening:

“We’re excited to announce that we will be starting off our season on September 26th. Things will be looking a little different this year around the farm as we are working our hardest to make your maze experience the safest as possible. We are cleaning, sanitizing, and practicing social distancing per the CDC guidelines. This year we will be selling all of our tickets online. This will allow us to limit the number of guests at the farm so we are able to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Tickets will go on sale soon and we’ll let you know when they do. We’ve also added a number of hand washing and sanitation stations near each farm activity for guests to use before or after using. Our hayride wagon and cow train will be also sanitized before and after each ride.”

With 10 acres turned into a cool maze, there are 3.5 miles of trails with different three exits (short, medium and full corn maze exits) for every type of corn maze fan and enthusiast. This year’s design is Dracula.

The attraction also features a u-pick pumpkin patch, hayrides, corn cannon, delicious treats and much more.

In the Facebook post, Nixon Farms said it’s asking visitors to please: “Stay home if you have symptoms of COVID-19 or may have had exposure within the last 14 days, we ask that everyone wears a mask, keep 6 feet between your family and other guests and staff, avoid touching things unnecessarily everywhere on the farm, to please use our sanitizer stations provided near each attraction and wash your hands often at our hand washing stations located all around the farm.”

Nixon Farms also gave an important reminder, “that there is an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, senior citizens and guests with underlying medical conditions are especially vulnerable. By visiting The Blast Corn Maze you voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19.”

Located at 6175 Daly Rd in Dexter (Webster Township), the maze is open Friday: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. with last admission at 9 p.m.; Saturday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. with last admission at 9 p.m. and Sunday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with last admission at 7 p.m.

In another important part of their announcement, Nixon Farms said they are looking, “forward to celebrating this fall season with everyone very soon!”

To learn more, go to http://www.blastcornmaze.com/.