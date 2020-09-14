Freedom | synopsis of board mtg. 09-15

SYNOPSIS OF MEETING MINUTES
September 8, 2020 Regular Board Meeting
by electronic remote access
Meeting called to order at 8:00pm
Members present: Weidmayer, Bristle, Layher, Huehl, Schaible absent-none 17 public in attendance
Board heard citizen participation, communications received, and treasurer, clerk, planning commission, ordinance enforcement officer and zoning administrator’s reports.
Items approved:
- Minutes for August 11, 2020
- Treasurers Report
- To purchase the “Plus Package” from MTA for 15 online training topics that the entire Freedom Township team can access for a whole year for $1,000.00
- Warrants
Meeting adjourned at 9:26p.m.
Prepared by Valisa Bristle, Clerk Approved by Dale Weidmayer, Supervisor
Copies of meeting minutes are available upon request from the Township Clerk or on the website at http://freedomtownshipmi.org