Freedom | synopsis of board mtg. 09-15

SYNOPSIS OF MEETING MINUTES

September 8, 2020 Regular Board Meeting

by electronic remote access

Meeting called to order at 8:00pm

Members present: Weidmayer, Bristle, Layher, Huehl, Schaible absent-none 17 public in attendance

Board heard citizen participation, communications received, and treasurer, clerk, planning commission, ordinance enforcement officer and zoning administrator’s reports.

Items approved:

Minutes for August 11, 2020 Treasurers Report To purchase the “Plus Package” from MTA for 15 online training topics that the entire Freedom Township team can access for a whole year for $1,000.00 Warrants

Meeting adjourned at 9:26p.m.

Prepared by Valisa Bristle, Clerk Approved by Dale Weidmayer, Supervisor

