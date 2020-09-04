GAME ON- MHSAA Reinstates Fall Sports

While girls’ golf, cross country, and boys tennis teams have been allowed to play, the remainder of high school fall sports teams have been forced to sit on the sideline due to Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Well they will sit on the sideline no longer as of Thursday.

Fall sports teams are allowed to start competing when the Representative Council of the Michigan High School Athletic Association reinstated the 2020 season after Governor Whitmer’s Executive Order 176 lifted restrictions that previously did not allow the sport to be played.

Whitmer’s executive order also allows for an immediate start of competition boys soccer; Lower Peninsula girls swimming & diving and girls volleyball on Wednesday (Sept. 9) for schools located in Regions 1-5 and 7 based on the MI Safe Start Plan.

Football will start official practices Tuesday, Sept. 8 and the first contests will be held Friday, September 18.

There will be restrictions for spectators to all indoor and outdoor events. Each athlete will be allowed two spectators to each event to limit the amount of spectators at the events. This will be an issue for larger families as to who attends the contest. Student sections and bands will not be part of the games at this time, with the limited crowd size.

Dexter sports teams that will have their first contests this week are:

Boys’ Soccer – Tuesday at Jackson, Thursday- Home vs Tecumeh

Field Hockey – Tuesday at Forest Hills Central

Volleyball – Thursday- Home vs Brighton

Girls’ Swimming- Thursday- Home vs Jackson

Chelsea sports teams first contests this week will be:

Boys’ Soccer- Tuesday at Tecumseh, Thursday- Home vs Adrian

Field Hockey – Wednesday at Pinckney

Volleyball – Tuesday, September 15 – Home vs Tecumseh

Girls’ Swimming- Thursday- Home vs Adrian

Chelsea and Dexter football fans are ecstatic with the announcement of fall football returning.

The MHSAA announced that football teams will pick up their seasons at week 4 of their schedules, which means opening night September 18 the Bulldogs will host the rival Dreadnaughts at Niehaus Field.

The teams will play a six game schedule and all teams will qualify for the state tournament. The state finals will be held December 4 and 5, but will not be at Ford Field due to the restictions to spectators and other issues due to Covid-19. The Finals will be held at a neautral site, much like the semifinals the weekend before.