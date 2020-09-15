Help Wanted at Aubree’s in Dexter

Aubree’s Pizzeria and Grill is facing a big challenge right now, and it’s probably one that other businesses might be encountering as well.

The popular restaurant in downtown Dexter needs help, but is having a tough time finding it.

“It’s been very difficult to find people to work,” said Lisa Teahen, district manager of Aubree’s Pizzeria and Grill. “I don’t think I’ve had three resumes come in. Business is going good, which makes it more necessary for me to find good people.”

Teahen said she’s used different avenues to get the word out. She’s used community outreach boards, the Aubree’s webpage and Facebook, but with little luck.

“I’m hoping we will be able to find additional people,” she said. “I’m looking for all positions, front of the house and back at the house.”

The Dexter location has one salary position open in the front of the house.

To learn more go to https://aubrees.com/ or 8031 Main Street Suite #101 in Dexter, or call 734-424-1400.