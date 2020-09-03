Lasinski on new Pall-Gelman Dioxane Plume cleanup plan

| 30 sec | from the office of Rep. Donna Lasinski |

A recent agreement between Gelman Sciences and the local governments of Washtenaw County, the City of Ann Arbor, and Scio Township outlines a polluter-funded cleanup of the Pall-Gelman Dioxane Plume. This includes the installation of new wells for monitoring the plume’s impact on groundwater, as well as the implementation of two new remediation techniques at the Gelman site off Wagner Road. State Rep. Donna Lasinski (D-Scio), a longtime advocate for this cleanup, issued the following statement:

“For more than 40 years, our community has worked to hold those responsible for this disaster accountable. This proposed consent judgement is a monumental step and sets a concrete path forward for cleaning up and removing the 1,4 Dioxane in our groundwater. I am proud to have been one of the leading voices in 2016, when we successfully improved our state’s clean up standard for 1,4 Dioxane from 85ppb to 7.5ppb, and now this proposed plan is a great start. We need to make our voices heard during the public comment period and ensure that our water is safe during our lifetime and for future generations.”

Additional information is available at www.a2gov.org/gelmanproposedsettlementdocs.