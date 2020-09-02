September performances at The Encore

With two nationally syndicated television shows these multi- instrumentalists have amassed a loyal Facebook following exceeding 3,500,000 fans from around the world with their videos being viewed over 120,000,000 times. In 2015, the trio became the youngest ever to be nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award in the category of Outstanding Original Song.



Their television careers began in 2009 with Ariel & Zoey & Eli, Too. The music variety show continues to air and has enjoyed many celebrity guests including Miranda Cosgrove, David Archuleta and Kevin Costner. In June 2012 they teamed up with the Grammy winner Jim Peterik (Eye of the Tiger, Vehicle, The Search is Over) to record Jim’s anti-bully anthem (which he wrote for them after learning of their activism in this area), Hey Bully! This led to a new television show about the experience of the four writing and recording songs in the studio – Steal the Show. Both shows aired nationally every week through syndication and NBCUniversal. Ariel and Zoey Engelbert are identical twins born in 1998. Baby brother, Eli, was born in 2001.



Friday, September 11th @ 8:00pm

Saturday, September 12th @ 8:00pm