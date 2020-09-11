Sharon | public hearing for zoning amendment 10-6-20

The Planning Commission of Sharon Township will hold a public hearing on an ordinance to amend portions of the Zoning Ordinance of the Township of Sharon toclarify the approval process for Extraction, Soil Removal and Mining Operations and update cross-references to the Sharon Township Mineral Extraction Ordinance.

The Planning Commission of Sharon Township will also hold a public hearing on a special land use request for a Contractor Yard at 10000M-52in Sharon Township. The Contractor Yard will include an office building, storage building, storage of aggregate materials and vehicle, semi-truck and equipment parking.

The meeting will be held on October 6, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at Sharon Township Hall, located at 18010 Pleasant Lake Road. The amendments are available at Sharon Township Hall or at www.twp-sharon.org. Written comments may be sent to the Sharon Township Planning Commission Chair at 18010 Pleasant Lake Road, Manchester, MI 48158.