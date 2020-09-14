The Encore presents “Jessica Grové and friends” for final weekend of summer concert series

Jessica most recently appeared on Broadway in A Little Night Music with Bernadette Peters and Elaine Stritch. Her other Broadway credits include Sunday in the Park with George (Celeste 2), Thoroughly Modern Millie (Miss Dorothy), Les Misérables (Eponine), and the Madison Square Garden production of The Wizard of Oz (Dorothy).



She has been on our Encore stage many times, including her Wilde award-nominated performances in Into the Woods (The Witch) and My Fair Lady (Eliza Doolittle).