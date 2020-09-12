Virtual Washtenaw County State Representative Candidate Forum to be Held this Month

| 1 min | from Washtenaw County Food Policy Council |

On Wednesday September 30th, (6:00-7:30 PM), the Washtenaw County Food Policy Council (WFPC) will be hosting a virtual forum with the candidates running in the four State House Districts that overlap with Washtenaw County – Districts 52, 53, 54 and 55.

The candidates for these districts are:

● District 52 – Donna Lasinski, Greg Marquis

● District 53 – Jean Holland, Yousef Rabhi

● District 54 – Martin Church, Ronnie Peterson

● District 55 – Bob Baird, Felicia Brabec

Candidate forums, like this one, are a non-partisan opportunity for the public to connect with

candidates before an election. This forum will focus specifically on addressing issues related to

local food systems, healthy food access, and agriculture and will be moderated by Zoe Clark of

Michigan Radio’s “It’s Just Politics.” The event is free and open to all interested citizens but

registration is required. Please register here.

For more information on the event, visit the Facebook event here.