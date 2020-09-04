Washtenaw Family Forum coming | America’s Other Epidemic: A New Approach to Fighting the Opioid Crisis

| 1 min | from Washtenaw Families Against Narcotics |

A powerhouse at age 28, Nikki King has become one of the leading voices on the opioid crisis in rural America—where, some 20 years into the epidemic, treatment options remain scarce even as overdose deaths continue to climb.

Nikki is the Manager of the Behavioral Health and Addictions Services at a rural Critical Access Hospital. During that time, she’s been a part of a team that has doubled the number of providers and dramatically increased services across four locations in this “extreme shortage area.”

King, who was featured in an outstanding article in the May 2020 issue of The Atlantic, will be sharing her fascinating story of how she worked tirelessly to provide better access for people in need in her community.