2024 Cover Crop Fly-On

Community News

The Washtenaw County Conservation District (WCCD) has partnered with the Lenawee Conservation District, Monroe Conservation District, Hillsdale Conservation District and Scott’s Cover Crops LLC to offer a Cover Crop Fly-on program for local producers. Scott’s Cover Crops has been flying on single species and special blends of cover crops for several years. Flying out of Adrian, MI, pilots can now reach into southern Washtenaw County, making aerial application of cover crops possible in our area.

There are a couple of benefits of having cover crops flown on. With aerial application, cover crops can be flown on in late August/early September (depending on weather conditions). This early application allows for better establishment of the cover crops, increasing their root mass and erosion control. This early application also allows for cover crops to be planted on fields that can become too wet after harvest. It is not uncommon for fields to lay barren after harvest because of wet conditions and the risk of equipment ruining field conditions. However, with an aerial application, cover crops are well established without the risk of rutting up a field or creating additional compaction. This program is also compatible with Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) programs.

If you have questions or are interested in participating, please contact Matt DeJonge at matt.@washtenawcd.org or by calling (734)-302-8715.