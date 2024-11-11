2024 Saline Craft Show Stitches Up Another Great Year

With over 200 crafters and thousands of attendees, the Saline Craft Show continues to deliver joy and creativity to the community.

The Saline Craft Show enjoyed another successful year, offering a wide variety of crafters – over 200 – showing their wares. From watercolors, to ornaments, to dog and human treats. Textiles, pottery, papercrafts, and repurposed items — just to mention a few. Enough offerings to please anyone and everyone.

And shoppers come from all around to attend the juried Saline Craft Show – typically close to 10,000 of them in fact.

One crafter, CJ Brummeler, who makes what are called ‘moose people/snowmen,’ said, “This is our last year as we are retiring after 30 years. The reason I got started was because my grandfather was a logger. He was only 5’2”, but tough as nails. And my grandmother was so cheap she wouldn’t buy him a new flannel shirt and instead would patch and sew them together.”

She used that idea for her crafting and explains “We get used clothing, they’re all washed and then put together. It’s so much fun to do, they all have names, and they’re all ‘couzins,’ born in Michigan.”

Another crafter, Sew Fun in Michigan, offers handmade pillows and potholders. Mary Hammerstein, sewist, explains, “I put a backing on the fabric and that allows it to be ironed onto the pillow. Then I sew zig zag around the whole thing as an applique.”

Elle Norris, from Crescent Cat Crochet, talks about her crochet. She states, “I crochet joy. It’s my down time but it’s also good for my mental health and it brings other people joy, it makes them happy.”

And with that, it’s a surety that everyone is guaranteed to take home a little joy and happiness from the Saline Craft Show.