2025 Chelsea Area Community Award Recipients Announced

The Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the recipients of its 2025 Annual Community Awards, recognizing individuals and organizations for their outstanding contributions to the Chelsea area.

The 2025 Citizen of the Year Award was presented to Matt McKernan. The 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award honored Anne and Tim Merkel for their long-standing commitment to the community. The 2025 Large Business Leadership Award was awarded to Zou Zou’s Café and Coffee Bar, while the 2025 Small Business Leadership Award went to The Lakehouse Bakery. The 2025 Non-Profit Business Leadership Award recognized the Chelsea Senior Center for its continued service to local residents.

According to the Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce, the recipients were selected in recognition of their leadership, dedication, and positive impact on the community. Together, the honorees reflect the service, business excellence, and civic commitment that help strengthen the Chelsea area.

The award recipients will be formally honored at the Chamber’s 2026 Annual Meeting on March 11, 2026, at Revel Run.

2025 Large Business Leadership Award winner Zou Zou’s Café and Coffee Bar. Courtesy of CACC 2025 Small Business Leadership Award winner The Lakehouse Bakery. Courtesy of CACC 2025 Citizen of the Year Matt McKernan. Courtesy of CACC 2025 Non-Profit Business Leadership Award winner Chelsea Senior Center. Courtesy CACC 2025 Lifetime Achievement Award winners Tim (L) and Anne (L2) Merkel. Courtesy CACC

Nominations for the 2026 Annual Awards are now open and may be submitted through December 31, 2026, at chelseamich.com/events/cacc-annual-meeting/.