Seventh-Ranked Tecumseh Ends Milan’s Volleyball Season

The Milan volleyball team battled to the very end, but it wasn’t enough when Division 2 seventh-ranked Tecumseh swept the Big Reds 25-16, 25-21, 26-24 in the district finals at Tecumseh November 7.

The Indians showed why they were ranked seventh in the state with a quick start in the first set.

Milan battled back in the second set and led 21-20, but the Indians scored the last five points to win the set.

Tecumseh led 23-20 and looked to close out the match in the third set, but Milan didn’t go down without a fight and scored the next four points to get to set points 24-23.

After a Tecumseh timeout, the Indians stopped the run and scored the last three points of the game to take the set 26-24 and the match 3-0.

The Big Reds reached the finals by taking down Adrian in straight sets 25-21, 25-19, 25-12 November 6.

Malea Wourman led Milan with 18 kills. Aubree Higgins and Ava DeMond added 9 kills each and Emma Budd added five. Laila Frye also picked up three aces for the Big Reds.

Photos by Kelly Faro