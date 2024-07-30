2nd Annual Bluegrass Jamboree for Webster Township Historical Society 

Community News

Have you driven by the Webster Township Hall on Webster Church Road and noticed the beautiful grounds and historic buildings that sit adjacent to it and wondered what it is? It’s Historic Webster Village, fully owned, maintained and operated by the Webster Township Historical Society (WTHS). Comprised of 7 historic buildings on 4.5 acres, this “mini Greenfield Village” offers a place for the community to come together to celebrate the rich heritage that surrounds us. WTHS is dedicated to preserving and celebrating the history of Webster Township for future generations. The Society is funded by private donations, grants, event proceeds and sponsors and does not receive any taxpayer monies.

On Saturday, August 3, 2024, 12-5pm, WTHS invites everyone to enjoy an afternoon at Historic Webster Village at the 2nd Annual Bluegrass Jamboree. Four live bands will perform this year on the Dieterle Corncrib Stage: The Companion Band, Cedar Creek Bluegrass, The Next Paige, and Wilson Thicket. In addition to live music, our buildings will be open to tour, a blacksmith will be demonstrating in the Wheeler Wheelwright & Blacksmith Shop, banjo building and playing demonstrations are scheduled in the Old Town Hall, old time games, toys and candy and ice cream novelties will be available for purchase in the Kleinschmidt General Store. There will be activities for the children, all- day open bluegrass jam circles (all experience levels welcome; you’re encouraged to bring a chair or blanket on which to sit) around the Village, and food for purchase from 2 food trucks—The Smoke Doctor BBQ and Tacos El Mariachi Loco.

Photo courtesy of Virginia Davis

Tickets are on sale now at webstertownshiphistoricalsociety.org: Adults $20 in advance, $25 at the gate, Teens ages 13-18 are $10, Children 12 and under are free. Free parking.

“Last year’s Bluegrass Jamboree was such a success,” said Thelma Tucker. “Over 300 smiling faces kicked up their heels, and many were new visitors to Historic Webster Village. We had a great day!”

For more information about the Webster Township Historical Society or Historic Webster Village, visit our website: https://www.webstertownshiphistoricalsociety.org