from Washtenaw Area Transportation Study

The City of Chelsea is partnering with Washtenaw Area Transportation Study (WATS) and Saint Joseph Mercy Health System in the development of a Tactical Urbanism demonstration project along the Freer Rd., Railroad St., McKinley St. and Dewey St. corridor.

Tactical urbanism is rooted in trying low-cost, temporary changes to the built environment intended to improve local neighborhoods and public spaces. These short-term street design projects are community-led, evaluated, and permitted by city agencies, rooted in City goals, and in accordance with local, state, and national street design guidelines.

The Chelsea Pop project will be a low-cost 30-day demonstration project to showcase temporary pedestrian and bicycle design concepts. To help understand the needs along the corridor, WATS seeks members of the public to participate in a round of community engagement. WATS believes that co-creating spaces in partnership with residents will both improve safety and maintain pride in the community.

“I am very excited about this project and am looking forward to working with our residents to improve the safety, walkability, and bikeability of our city streets and neighborhoods”, says Chelsea Mayor Melissa Johnson.

Project partners include the City of Chelsea, Washtenaw Area Transportation Study, and Saint Joseph Mercy Health System. More information can be found at miwats.org/chelseapop.