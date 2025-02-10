Headshot Pop-Up Fundraiser: Refresh Your Image & Support Local Transportation!

A Headshot Pop-Up Fundraiser will take place on Wednesday, February 12, from 3:30 PM to 6:30 PM at the WAVE Office, located in the lower level of the Chelsea Area Construction Authority Building at 12172 Jackson Road in Dexter. This one-day event provides an opportunity for professionals to update their headshots while supporting a community initiative.

For $100, participants will receive a professional headshot taken by Ursula Hoppe Photography, with on-site makeup services provided by Theresa Bolda. The package also includes complimentary snacks and water, as well as a private space for changing and freshening up.

Fifty percent of the proceeds from the event will benefit WAVE, an organization dedicated to providing transportation services in Greater Western Washtenaw County. By attending, participants can enhance their professional portfolios while contributing to a meaningful cause.

The event is open to anyone seeking an updated professional image or an opportunity to support community services. Those interested in attending can secure a spot by visiting https://givebutter.com/QNracj. For further information, contact Shasta at 734-649-3013 or email ride@wavebus.org.