City of Dexter Police Report, January 2025

In January 2025, Deputies responded to 194 calls for police service in the City of Dexter, down from 271 the previous year, a 28% drop.

Officers conducted 49 traffic stops, down from 132 last year. Thirty citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log included:

One assault

One sexual assault

One larceny

Eight crashes

One medical assist

14 citizen assists

Six welfare checks

One OUI

Two disorderlies

Three animal complaints

One mental health

One fraud

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to the City of Dexter:

On January 28th, Deputies investigated a fraud complaint at the 7700 block of Cottonwood Lane. The victim informed Deputies that they had recently purchased a new cellphone and were attempting to set up support through a phone number they found in an internet search. The subject they spoke to indicated that they needed to clear fraudulent charges and instructed the victim to purchase gift cards from local retailers. The victim shared the gift card numbers with the unknown subject before realizing it was a scam. Deputies attempted to identify the suspect by their phone number and e-mail address but have been unsuccessful.

DEXTER CITY MONTHLY POLICE SERVICES DATA

January 2025