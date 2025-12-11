Chelsea Wrestlers Claim Mustang Invitational Title

Chelsea’s wrestling team captured the championship at Northville’s Mustang Invitational on Saturday, finishing the day with a 5-0 record and defeating the host Mustangs in the final dual to secure the title.

The Bulldogs opened competition with an 83-0 win over Blanchard Montabella, followed by victories against Dearborn Heights Crestwood (45-30), Livonia Churchill (84-0) and Warren De La Salle Collegiate (41-39). Chelsea then closed out the tournament with a 52-27 win over Northville in the championship round.

Chelsea relied on strong performances throughout its lineup, producing pins in every dual and capitalizing on bonus points in key matches.

Chelsea 83, Blanchard Montabella 0

Chelsea started the day with a dominant shutout. Pins came from Emerson Kiebler (113), Hunter Murphy (120), Max Collins (126), Leo Alafita (138), T. Hephner (144), Mathew Kennedy (150), James Radu (157), Kaiden McClanahan (175), Tanner Linde (190), Wyatt Ewen (215) and Caleb Fitch (285).

Collin Beckel added a technical fall at 132.

Chelsea 45, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 30

The Bulldogs picked up wins from Max Collins (126), Collin Beckel (132) and Hunter Burk (138) by fall. James Radu earned a major decision, and Chase Messersmith added a technical fall.

Chelsea 84, Livonia Churchill 0

The Bulldogs recorded their second shutout of the day with pins from Max Collins, Hunter Burk, Owen Picklesimer, James Radu, Chase Messersmith, Tanner Linde, Wyatt Ewen and Ethan Fody.

Chelsea 41, Warren De La Salle Collegiate 39

Chelsea earned a narrow win in its fourth dual. Key victories came from Collin Beckel (132), Hunter Burk (138), Wyatt Ewen (215). The match was decided in the final bout when Max Collins (126) earned a pin to send the Bulldogs to the finals.

Chelsea 52, Northville 27 — Championship Final

The Bulldogs sealed the invitational title by defeating the host Mustangs behind a strong middle and upper lineup. Wins came from Hunter Burk (138), T. Hephner (144), Mathew Kennedy (150), James Radu (157), Tanner Linde (190), Caleb Fitch (285), Hunter Murphy (120), Max Collins (126) and Collin Beckel (132).