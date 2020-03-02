Advertisement





For the fourth consecutive year, Rick Taylor was awarded the #1 Individual Realtor in 2019 with the Charles Reinhart Company during their annual awards banquet on February 13, 2020, at Barton Hills Country Club.

In an ever-changing industry, Taylor says he stays ahead of the game through his commitment to market research and the use of innovative marketing techniques.

“Results matter in this business. Whether using aerial drones for property listings or connecting clients to new homes within minutes of coming on the market, my approach is to be a fierce advocate for my clients by ensuring they have the information necessary to make sound decisions,” said Taylor.

Taylor has been recognized with numerous awards and is ranked among the top 1/2 of 1 percent in sales among the more than 1 million Realtors across the county.

The Charles Reinhart Company has been ranked as the #1 Real Estate Company in Washtenaw County for 49 years and did 1.2 Billion in sales during 2019.