42 North Grand Opening

Private Event Benefitting The Miles Jeffrey Roberts Foundation – Wednesday, September 18, 2024 from 5pm to 9pm. Public Grand Opening – Thursday, September 19, 2024 at 4PM

Community News

The wait is over. The much-anticipated grand opening of 42 North Social House is finally here. The new culinary destination in Dexter will launch with a private fundraising dinner on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, benefiting the Miles Jeffrey Roberts Foundation. Tickets for this exclusive event are still available and can be purchased here.

Following the private event, 42 North Social House will officially open its doors to the public on Thursday, September 19, 2024, at 4 PM. With a commitment to delivering “Fine Food, Friends, and Drinks,” 42 North Social House aims to create an elevated dining experience that keeps guests coming back for more.

The restaurant’s mantra revolves around making every guest feel like a cherished regular. From the moment you step through their doors, the staff is dedicated to ensuring a memorable visit with exceptional service and a warm, welcoming atmosphere.

Featuring an all-scratch kitchen approach, 42 North Social House emphasizes quality and freshness. The extensive menu includes a variety of small plates as well as larger entrees with a focus on local, seasonal ingredients and fresh seafood, designed to delight your palate. Complementing the food offerings is a selection of festive cocktails, carefully curated wines, and thoughtfully chosen beer options.

42 North Social House will offer dinner service every day of the week and brunch on Saturdays and Sundays. Although it is always HAPPY HOUR at 42 North Social House, “official” SOCIAL HOURS are Monday – Friday from 4 PM to 6 PM, featuring special pricing on food and drinks. Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or enjoying a casual meal, the dedicated team at 42 North Social House is committed to providing an exceptional dining experience.

For those who prefer to enjoy their meal on the go, carry-out will be available, allowing you to savor their signature dishes wherever you are.

Be among the first to experience 42 North Social House and discover why it will soon become your favorite spot for food, friends, and drinks.

HOURS OF OPERATION:

Monday – Thursday | 4PM to 10PM

Friday | 4PM to 11PM

Saturday | 11AM to 11PM

Sunday | 10AM to 9PM

42 North Social House

7954 Ann Arbor St. Dexter, MI 48130

42northsocialhouse.com

734-253-2602

Facebook & Instagram: 42northsocialhouse