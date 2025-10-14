48130 Police Report, September 2025

The following information is taken from the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s online Data & Information Dashboard for zip code 48130. The information is subject to change as cases develop. It does not include the activity of other law enforcement agencies that may have been active in the area.

Crime Overview

In September, deputies verified 20 total crimes across Washtenaw County’s contract jurisdictions.

Crimes Against Property: 12 incidents, including one larceny, four property destruction, and seven fraud cases.

Victim Demographics

Of the seven total victims of personal crimes:

The most affected age groups were 31–60 years old.

Most victims were listed as White, though other racial groups were represented.

Traffic Incidents

Deputies responded to 20 traffic crashes in September and conducted 74 traffic stops.

Traffic Stop Reasons: 42 for traffic violations (e.g., speeding, running stop signs). 27 for equipment violations (e.g., lights, registration). 4 for seat belt violations. 1 classified as “other.”

Traffic Stop Outcomes: 65 verbal warnings issued. 9 citations issued.



Summary

In total, during September 2025 for zip code 48130, the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office recorded:

20 verified crimes (12 property, 7 personal, 1 society).

74 traffic stops and 20 crashes.

The data indicate stable crime trends compared to prior months, with property offenses remaining the most frequent, while traffic enforcement continues to focus on safety and compliance across western Washtenaw County communities.