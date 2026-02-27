5 Healthy Towns Foundation Hosts Free Teen Skate

5 Healthy Towns Foundation (5HF) has teamed up with Chelsea State Bank and SRSLY to host a free teen skating event for local youth in the 5 healthy towns communities: Chelsea, Dexter, Manchester, Grass Lake and Stockbridge.

The event takes place on Sunday March 8 from 1-3pm at Biggby Coffee Ice Cube – Chelsea (formerly Arctic Coliseum). The event is open to any youth in grades 7-12 living within the 5HF school districts.

The event includes free ice time, skate rentals, pizza and more. Participants must pre-register and sign a waiver at the link or QR code below. Any participant under the age of 18 must have a parent or legal guardian complete a waiver while signing up for the event.

“Our free ice skating event is one of our favorite activities,” said Steve Petty, 5HF CEO. “Skating is a great way to have a good time while also staying active. It brings together youth from all five towns for an exciting afternoon. We especially want to thank Chelsea State Bank, Biggby Coffee Ice Cube and SRSLY for their assistance in making our fourth annual skating event a success.”