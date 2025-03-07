5 Healthy Towns Invites Area Youth to Carve It Up at Arctic Coliseum

Winter blues got you down and looking for something fun to do? Meet at the rink and carve up the ice! Ice skating is a great way to have a good time while also staying active, and 5 Healthy Towns Foundation (5HF) has teamed up with Chelsea State Bank to put together a teen skating event for the local youth in the 5 Healthy Towns’ communities.

Carve It Up at the Coliseum is an initiative created by local teens in 2021. The goal is to encourage local teens to participate in getting active in fun, healthy ways. The event takes place on Saturday March 22nd, from 1-3pm. It’s free and includes free ice time, skate rentals, snacks and more! Pre-register and sign your waiver at this link: https://www.5healthytowns.org/5hfskatingparty/.

“Our annual ice-skating event is one of our favorite activities,” said Steve Petty, 5HF CEO. “It brings together youth from all five towns for an exciting afternoon. We especially want to thank Chelsea State Bank, Arctic Coliseum and SRSLY for their assistance in making the 2025 Cutting It Up at the Coliseum a success.”

Contact Matt Pegouskie, at 734-433-4599, for more information.