5 Healthy Towns Survey Update

5 Healthy Towns Foundation continues to ask our community members to take five minutes of their time to complete the 5 Healthy Towns survey. Responses will be collected through December 7, 2025.

Anyone 18 and older living within the boundaries of the Chelsea, Dexter, Grass Lake, Manchester and Stockbridge school districts can take the survey, including adults living in the same house. The information collected is not tied to any individual but used to help determine how we can best shift our funding to serve our communities. 5 Healthy Towns Foundation spends more than $1,000,000 per year in our 5 healthy towns. We want to spend it on things that make a difference to our communities.

Anyone who completes the survey can opt in to the prize section of the survey and be entered into a drawing for gift cards to local community businesses. There will be a grand prize drawing for an autographed Penei Sewell jersey donate by the Detroit Lions. You can access the survey with your smart phone by scanning the QR code located below, or go online with any device to www.5HFSurvey.com.