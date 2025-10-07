50th Anniversary of Edmund Fitzgerald’s Sinking Commemorated by John U. Bacon’s “The Gales of November”

A three-part series

In his forthcoming book The Gales of November, author John U. Bacon explores the unique, often underestimated dangers of the Great Lakes. While many view these inland seas as scenic and benign, Bacon’s work, set against the backdrop of the SS Edmund Fitzgerald sinking, presents the Great Lakes as a force of nature as formidable as any ocean.

The Gales of November marks the 50th anniversary of the sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald. In the book, Bacon delves into the tragic November 1975 storm on Lake Superior, using the disaster as both a narrative anchor and a gateway to explore the larger world of Great Lakes shipping. He examines the Fitzgerald as an engineering marvel, highlights the freighter’s role in America’s industrial engine, and reconstructs the likely causes of its sudden demise. Bacon also profiles the 29 sailors who perished and the profound grief their families endured.

The Relentless Power of the Great Lakes in John U. Bacon’s New Book “The Gales of November”

–

Bacon sat down with the Sun Times news to discuss his new book, beginning with what made him decide to revisit the Edmund Fitzgerald tragedy.

“I’m an Ann Arbor kid. Grew up on the Great Lakes, Traverse City and so on. If you grew up in this area, of course, you’ve been on Lake Michigan. You’ve been on Lake Huron, Lake Erie, probably Lake Superior at some point or other. We’re surrounded by [the Great Lakes],” Bacon said. “I realized how little I actually knew about the Great Lakes. That was stunning by itself. I know even less about Great Lakes shipping and how important it is and how we depend on it. And that brings us, of course, to the Edmund Fitzgerald.”

John U. Bacon Explores Untold Stories in “The Gales of November”

–

At the helm was Captain Ernest McSorley, a man whose reputation and career are at the center of John U. Bacon’s new book, The Gales of November, released on Oct. 7.

Bacon portrays McSorley as a complicated but admired figure. “Very positive,” Bacon said when asked his opinion of the captain in a recent interview with the Sun Times News. “Now, I know he made some crucial mistakes that night. There’s no question. But he was, without question, the best captain on the Great Lakes. Even his rivals told me this.”

Ernest McSorley: The Last Captain of the Edmund Fitzgerald